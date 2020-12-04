A Florida man was pulled over for speeding. So he played a song that cops know well

Whatcha gonna do?

The famed “COPS” TV show finally ended its 31-year -run this year, but apparently still has at least one fan in Southwest Florida.

A man who was arrested during an “illegal speed contest” on U.S. 41 North near Naples on Wednesday night blasted the hit series’ theme song, “Bad Boys,” from his car, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, deputies finishing up a call on the highway observed two vehicles, a red Ford Mustang and a silver Infiniti, slow roll past them then speed away. Both cars pulled over for deputies. One “Fast & Furious” wannabe star was clocked at 95 mph in a 55 mph zone.

When officers approached the Infiniti, the driver, Oscar Manuel Llera Iturralde, seemed surprised he was in trouble and said, “What?” read the report.

As deputies were walking away to run the 19-year- old’s license, Llera Iturralde fired up the 1987 hit by reggae group Inner Circle.

Lyrics include, “Bad boys, bad boys. Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do when they come for you.” The song was also the inspiration for the title of the Miami-set police action movie starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who were known to sing the ditty off key in the buddy flicks.

As for the driver of the Mustang — Golden Gate man Jose Luis Ramirez-Sanchez, 20 — he was also arrested on the same charge, but played no music.

A third Naples man, 20-year-old Mustang passenger Arlington Joel Aguilar Hernandez, was also arrested for coordinating the race between the cars. Nope, no music, either.