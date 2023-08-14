Florida man was pulled over for tinted windows, cops say. Then he asked for a doctor

A Florida man with a long rap sheet is behind bars after a minor traffic stop.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted a white Mazda 3 in the parking lot of a convenience shop in Bunnell, about 20 miles north of Daytona Beach, at about noon Sunday, Aug 6.

The car’s passenger window tint was darker than Florida law allows.

The deputies hit their emergency lights and sirens as they tried to pull over the driver as the car pulled out, but the driver didn’t pull over for 48 seconds, the police report says.

After the driver eventually complied, he was identified as Christopher Heath. The 40-year-old Palm Coast man has a long rap sheet in Flagler County, including previous arrests for battery, grand theft and resisting an officer with violence, the sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post on the incident.

The police report says when Heath stepped out of his car, he smelled of marijuana.

The suspect agreed to a a search of his vehicle, where deputies uncovered a small orange container “commonly used by medical professional to distribute pills” in his center console.

The defendant said the the bottle contained “Bag Balm” moisturizer given to him by his mother, the affidavit says, but a field test revealed the golden brown oily substance tested positive for fentanyl and THC. A torch and scale commonly associated with the use of narcotics was also discovered in the car.

As he was about to be arrested, Heath told deputies he thought he was having a heart attack and needed a doctor.

“He was checked on scene by a medical unit but could not be adequately evaluated due to his actions and demeanor,” the Facebook post said.

He was then brought to the hospital, and after being “medically cleared,” taken to Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on $1,000 bond.

Heath, who was on federal probation at the time of his arrest, was charged with possession of fentanyl and hashish, possession of paraphernalia and failure to obey law enforcement.

“This poison peddler is a serial criminal and won’t learn his lesson,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Time for him to turn his life around or face serious jail time.”