Florida man questioned in assaults on seven Asian women in Manhattan

Police are questioning a man about an anti-Asian assault spree that targeted seven women in Manhattan.

Officers picked up the person of interest — a 29-year-old Florida resident — on Wednesday by the main branch of the New York Public Library on 42nd St. He was wearing the same clothes as a suspect caught on video in Sunday’s disturbing spree, police sources said.

Detectives are now setting up line-ups as they build a case, sources said. The man being questioned hasn’t yet been charged.

The attacker punched, elbowed and shoved seven Asian women as he made his way from Midtown down to Nolita, then back up to Greenwich Village between roughly 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

Police on Tuesday released video footage of the suspect, described as a blond man with a light complexion, wearing a light blue T-shirt, dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes and a multicolored backpack.