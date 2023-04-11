Florida man receives maximum sentence for 2022 fatal stabbing at Port Orange home

A Port Orange man was sentenced Monday to spend decades in prison for the fatal stabbing of another man last year.

After a two-day trial at the end of March, a Volusia County jury found 31-year-old Donald Perryman III guilty of manslaughter with a weapon, a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, Perryman stabbed 53-year-old Kenneth Pitti on March 27, 2022 after an altercation between the two men at Perryman’s home on Leslie Drive.

UPDATE: At the conclusion of a hearing this morning, Donald Perryman III was sentenced to 30 years in Florida State Prison, which is the maximum he could receive. At the end of March, a Volusia County Jury found the defendant guilty of Manslaughter with a Weapon. https://t.co/NeXdYyLS9s — State Attorney, Florida's 7th Circuit (@SAO7FL) April 10, 2023

When police arrived on the scene, they say Perryman was still providing first aid to Pitti himself.

Pitti was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach and later died there.

According to a report from the day of the incident, Perryman initially said he stabbed Pitti in self-defense, but witness statements and other evidence at the scene contradicted his claim.

After a penalty hearing Monday morning, the judge presiding over the case sentenced Perryman to 30 years in Florida State Prison, the maximum he could receive.

