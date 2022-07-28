Florida man who robbed Orlando banks sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison

A Florida man already convicted of robbing several banks was sentenced to nearly 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two more robberies in Orlando.

A judge handed down to Raul Reyes-Vasquez, 50, on Wednesday a prison sentence of 27 years and three months, according to the Department of Justice. He initially pleaded guilty on May 16.

Vasquez, of Tampa, committed bank robberies from 2006 to 2022. In 2006, he committed a series of robberies in Miami and Hialeah. In 2019, he was sentenced for those robberies.

On July 28, 2008, he robbed Chase Bank in Manhattan. A district court tried and convicted him for the crime. On Feb. 16, 2022, while on supervised release from the 2008 robbery, he robbed a Trustco Bank branch in Orlando, obtaining $4,200, according to the DOJ.

On Feb. 22, he robbed a Wells Fargo branch also in Orlando by announcing it and threatening to shoot everyone in the bank if he didn’t receive the money. Vasquez stole almost $44,000, $20,000 of which has been recovered, the DOJ reported.

In addition to his sentence, he’s ordered to forfeit a little more than $28,000, which are proceeds of the February bank hits.