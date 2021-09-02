Florida man sentenced to 5 years in prison for tweeting child sex images at public figures

A Florida man received five years in prison for distributing child pornography on social media.

U.S. District Judge Mary. S. Scriven sentenced Marchaun Browning on Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Justice. He had faced a maximum sentence of 30 years, but received the minimum sentence.

Browning pleaded guilty in April. Court documents showed Browning created several Twitter accounts in June 2017, where he posted child sexual abuse images.

After posting the images, he would tag elected officials, media outlets, and public figures, the DOJ reported.

Law enforcement officers found more than 160 images and one video depicting the sexual abuse of children when they executed a search warrant on his home in June 2017.

The photos and video police found included children as young as toddlers.