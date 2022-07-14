Florida man sentenced to 55 years in murder of truck driving partner

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Florida truck driver was sentenced to 55 years in prison Wednesday for the August 2019 killing of his driving partner.

Pavel Nery-Gonzalez, 50, was found guilty of murder May 12 by a Superior Court 2 jury to conclude a four-day trial. Nery-Gonzalez stabbed Angel Cruz inside their tractor-trailer Aug. 16, 2019.

During a 21-minute hearing, Judge Gregory Horn settled on the 55-year advisory sentence for a murder conviction. The sentencing range is 45 to 65 years. Horn said he found neither a substantial aggravating factor nor a substantial mitigating circumstance.

Nery-Gonzalez rested his head in his hands as Horn announced the sentence.

Jailed the day of the stabbing, Nery-Gonzalez has served 1,062 days in the Wayne County Jail. His prison time would drop to 41 years and three months if he earns the maximum good time.

The Wayne County Probation Department's presentence report listed criminal accusations against Nery-Gonzalez; however, Nery-Gonzalez's attorney, Andrew Maternowski, argued that many did not include adequate information, such as dispositions, to be considered for sentencing. Maternowski also said the majority occurred more than a decade ago.

Maternowski said that Cruz attacked Nery-Gonzalez, thus facilitating the crime by provoking Nery-Gonzalez. Maternowski claimed that the prosecution argued during trial that Nery-Gonzalez should be found guilty, despite his self-defense claim, because he could have stopped before killing Cruz.

The defense asked for the minimum 45-year sentence.

Prosecutor Mike Shipman responded that the prosecution's belief is that Nery-Gonzalez killed Cruz while Cruz sat in the driver's seat operating the tractor-trailer and that it was not self-defense. Shipman said that the idea Nery-Gonzalez could have stopped before killing Cruz was offered in case the jury believed Nery-Gonzalez's self-defense claim.

Shipman asked for a slightly aggravated sentence of 58 years.

"It is true that we don't know specifically what they based their decision on; however, they clearly found the defendant guilty of murder," Horn said of the jury.

The judge said he agrees that Nery-Gonzalez killed Cruz while Cruz drove the vehicle. He did not think Cruz facilitated the crime or provoked Nery-Gonzalez.

Cruz was stabbed in the neck and shoulder area, according to an affidavit of probable cause, and he later died at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. When officers responded to the 154 mile marker of eastbound Interstate 70, the truck was pulled to the side of the roadway.

Nery-Gonzalez stepped from the truck and handed an officer the bloody knife and said, "I stabbed him," the affidavit said.

Nery-Gonzalez and Cruz had been driven about three months together for a Florida trucking company, according to the affidavit. They were hauling a load of produce from Chino, California, to Bronx, New York.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Florida man sentenced to 55 years in murder of truck driving partner