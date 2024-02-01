Florida man sentenced for ‘alarming’ series of crimes committed days after release from prison

A Central Florida man was sentenced Wednesday for a series of crimes committed on the same day in Ocala in 2022.

A Marion County jury convicted 45-year-old Rocco Gelonese on Jan. 12 of a list of charges prosecutors described as “alarming.”

The investigation began back on August 7, 2022 when Ocala police officers responded to the Paddock Mall for reports of a robbery.

The first officer on scene spoke to employees of a JCPenney store who said a man, later identified as Gelonese, stole several items of infant clothing and shoes from the store valued at $454. After the theft, the employees said Gelonese ran out of the store towards State Road 200.

Later, officers responded to Logan’s Roadhouse on SW 19th Ave. for reports of another robbery. Officers spoke to the victims who said they were in a van and had just entered the Paddock Mall parking lot in front of JCPenney when a man ran up to their van, entered through the rear passenger-side sliding door, and yelled at them to “drive or I will shoot you!”

The victims noted the man appeared to have just run from the mall and had his arms full of merchandise that was later found to have been stolen from the JCPenney store.

According to court documents, one of the victims repeatedly told Gelonese to get out of the van, but he refused, again threatening to shoot them if they didn’t start driving.

Rocco Gelonese, 45, found guilty of burglary of a conveyance with assault, burglary of an occupied conveyance, and petit theft.

At that point, the victim in the front passenger seat turned around and pushed Gelonese halfway back out of the van. The driver then stomped on the gas and sped off, causing Gelonese to fall out and roll onto the pavement.

Police later took another attempted robbery report from a woman who said she was sitting in her car in the parking lot near the Logan’s when she saw Gelonese approach. The victim said Gelonese opened her door and began yelling at her aggressively to “Give me 20 dollars,” while claiming his wife was pregnant.

The victim said she backed away in her seat as Gelonese reached for her phone. He then began to leave the area when the victim screamed that she was going to call police.

Some of the victims later identified Gelonese from a photographic lineup.

Gelonese, who had been released from prison just three days before the crime spree, was arrested again and charged with burglary of a conveyance with assault, burglary of an occupied conveyance, and petit theft.

Because of his prior criminal record and status as a prison release reoffender, Gelonese faced significant minimum mandatory sentences, including potentially life in prison.

On Wednesday, a judge handed Gelonese a sentence of life in the Florida Department of Corrections for his crimes.

Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson says the life sentence for Gelonese should serve as a warning for all repeat offenders.

“This sentencing is a firm declaration that habitual lawlessness will not be tolerated in our community,“ Gladson said in a statement following the sentencing. ”Our commitment to justice and public safety remains unwavering.”

Assistant State Attorney Tucker O’Neill prosecuted the case.

