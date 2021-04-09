Florida man sentenced in crash that killed Ohio mom, child

·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to 24 years in prison for killing an Ohio mother and her young daughter in a 2018 traffic crash.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash heard hours of testimony on Thursday before announcing his decision to send Cameron Herrin to prison.

“It’s impossible to have greater harm than occurred in this case,” the judge said.

Herrin's family members began to weep as sheriff's deputies placed him in handcuffs after the hearing, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“I feel responsible for this accident,” Herrin's mother, Cheryl Herrin, told the judge on Thursday. “If I could, I would step in front of Cameron, and I would accept the punishment you might render.”

Herrin hit Jessica Reisinger-Raubenold and her 1-year-old daughter Lillia with the Mustang he'd received for his high school graduation two days earlier. They were visiting Tampa from Jeromesville, Ohio.

He was heading to a gym on the morning of May 23, 2018. Witnesses later told investigators that Herrin and his friend John Barrineau, who was driving a Nissan, appeared to be racing on Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard. Police said Reisinger-Raubenolt, 24, was pushing her daughter in a stroller when Herrin's car hit them.

Barrineau also pleaded guilty and is serving a six-year prison sentence, WFTS reported.

Prosecutors presented evidence that the Mustang topped 100 mph (160 kph) moments before the crash, rapidly decelerating to 30 and 40 mph (48 and 64 kph) at the time of impact.

David Raubenolt spoke for nearly an hour, telling the court that his wife loved children and was a parent who passed out notes to airplane passengers, apologizing if their child started to cry. He said he sweats when he enters his daughter's room, where her crib remains untouched.

“It is critical for you to understand that you’ve created everlasting pain and depths of sorrow,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • On Holocaust Day, Netanyahu issues warning about Iran

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday urged the world not to revive the troubled international nuclear deal with Iran as he opened Israel's annual memorial day for the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust. Speaking as world powers are launching a new effort to bring the United States back into the foundering 2015 deal, Netanyahu also said that Israel was not obligated to respect it. “History has taught us that deals like this, with extremist regimes like this, are worth nothing,” Netanyahu added.

  • Tampa Bay man released from life sentence, set free pending review

    TAMPA — Kyle Moran will not need to return to jail, at least for now. Weeks after an appeals court decision overturned a judge’s ruling that set Moran free from a life sentence for murder, prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed that he has served enough time to qualify for a 25-year review of his sentence. In a brief court hearing Thursday morning, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Kimberly ...

  • York County driver hit woman amputee in motorized chair. He fled, now goes to prison.

    The victim in a motorized chair was heading to a store when she was hit and killed by the suspect who fled the scene.

  • German regulator advises under-60s who had AstraZeneca jab to have second dose of rival vaccine

    German regulators on Thursday reiterated earlier advice that under-60s who have had a first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine should be given a second dose of the rival Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The advice was issued a week ago when Germany stopped the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the under-60s over fears it can cause dangerous blood clots in the brain. But the German government has yet to decide whether to adopt it as policy. The advice of the German regulator diverges from that of Britain's counterpart agency, which on Wednesday said anyone who has had a first dose of AstraZeneca should continue with it for their second. The debate comes amid reports Angela Merkel is planning to take control of Germany’s lockdown out of the hands of regional leaders and impose national restrictions for the first time. Germany is in the grip of a third wave and Mrs Merkel has been calling for a tougher lockdown for weeks, but under Germany’s federal system the 16 regional governments currently have the final say on restrictions. Mrs Merkel is planning to push a new law through parliament giving her direct control, according to reports in several German newspapers.

  • Killer who raped and murdered 15-year-old schoolgirl dies while serving life sentence

    Stephen Beadman, 34, was serving at least 35 years in Wakefield Prison for murdering Kayleigh Haywood in November 2015.

  • China's CNOOC hunts for three missing after Bohai blaze doused

    BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China's offshore oil and gas major CNOOC Ltd has put out a fire at a production platform in Bohai Bay and is focusing its efforts on searching for three people who went missing, the firm said on Friday. In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the company said Monday's fire at the V29 well of its V platform off China's northern coast was put out the following day. The blaze broke out as CNOOC took emergency measures to contain "shallow gas" that overflowed during a drilling operation, the firm added, but with no oil spill so far.

  • Mass grave of decapitated bodies discovered in Mozambique

    A mass grave containing the decapitated bodies of at least 12 people has been discovered near a hotel used by foreigners that was overrun by Islamic State militants in Mozambique. Palma, a coastal town in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province, was attacked by militants wielding machetes, assault rifles and heavy weapons on March 24. The 12 bodies were found under a large mango tree near the entrance of the Amarula Hotel, an establishment favoured by foreign contractors working on a nearby natural gas project run by the French oil giant Total. "They were tied up and beheaded here," Pedro da Silva, a police commander, said in footage broadcast by Mozambique's TVM channel on Wednesday. "It's hard to know their nationalities, but we know that Aamaroula is a hotel that often hosts foreigners, and when the insurgents came most foreigners thought Amarula was the safest place to go, so they all came here." "There was security but the insurgents were stronger so they managed to break in and take 12 foreigners, tie their hands behind their backs and decapitated them all." Mr da Silva said he believed the victims were foreigners because they were white, but that he could not speculate on their nationalities. Mozambique has citizens of all colours including whites. However, a source familiar with the operation in Pemba, the provincial capital of Cabo Delgado, told the Telegraph that the victims were black. The source said the bodies were so decomposed they would be difficult to identify. The hotel is opposite a neighbourhood called Wentworth. Most of those living in the area are understood to be Mozambicans, but there were also a few Italians and Portuguese living in the town. Two foreigners, a South African called Adrian Nel and British contractor Philip Mawer, have been confirmed killed during the attack. As far as can be ascertained no other foreign citizens have been reported unaccounted for.

  • Labour unveils plan to hand each Scot £75 to boost high street recovery

    Every adult in Scotland would be offered £75 to spend on high streets and the opportunity to go on state-subsidised domestic holidays under economic recovery plans being put forward by Labour. Anas Sarwar said that the package of measures would amount to the largest stimulus in the history of devolution and offer a major boost to the country’s ailing retail and tourism industries. Under the proposals, every Scot aged 16 or over would receive a prepaid card to the value of £75 which they could spend in non-food businesses over six months. Meanwhile, for those choosing to spend at least two days on holiday in Scotland, the government would pay up to £100 towards a third night in accommodation. The 'third night free' scheme would be available to Scottish residents as well as those travelling to the country.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Frank Martin, USC set to agree to contract extension, tweaked buyout. What it means

    The university’s board of trustees gave preliminary approval to the contract amendment Friday.

  • 3 newcomers in New Zealand cricket squad for 2 England tests

    South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway has been named among three uncapped players in the New Zealand cricket team which will play two tests in England in June. Conway has played Twenty20 and one-day internationals in the past year and is included in the test squad for the first time along with Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy. New Zealand has named a 20-man squad for the tests at Lord’s from June 2 and Edgbaston from June 10.

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 9

    Lawmakers passed a $271 million rent relief bill. Who is eligible for assistance?

  • Christie's is planning to auction a set of 9 CryptoPunk NFTs for up to $9 million next month

    9 CryptoPunk NFTs, which are built on Ethereum blockchain by early cryptoart creators Larva Labs, will be auctioned as a set by Christie's in May.

  • Scottish Tory leader urges voters to back Labour or LibDems in seats where rivals can stop SNP

    Douglas Ross has urged unionists to vote Labour or LibDem if they are better placed to defeat the SNP, amid growing fears that Nicola Sturgeon is cruising to a huge Holyrood majority. The Scottish Tory leader on Thursday endorsed widespread tactical voting in an effort to prevent the nationalists claiming a mandate for a new independence referendum, saying that “people should vote for the strongest party to stop the SNP” in constituencies. He claimed that the second ballot - used to elect regional rather than constituency MSPs - is more important in May’s election and called for unionists across the country to back the Conservatives with this vote, regardless of where they live.

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Prime Day will be in June, Tom Brady is selling sports NFTs, and hackers scraped LinkedIn users' data: Here are 10 things in tech you need to know.

  • UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines sent to Australia - Sydney Morning Herald

    Hundreds of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have been flown to Australia from Britain but the source of the shipments was kept quiet to avoid any controversy in the United Kingdom, the Sydney Morning Herald said. The first 300,000 British-made doses landed at Sydney airport on February 28 – a month after the European Commission adopted curbs on the export of vaccines produced in the EU, the newspaper said. Another large batch arrived on an Emirates passenger plane in March, well after Italy and the European Commission formally blocked an application by AstraZeneca to ship 250,000 doses to Australia, it added.

  • NBA betting preview: Clippers vs. Suns; Lakers vs. Heat

    The Clippers head into their Western Conference showdown with the Suns as the favorites with Phoenix coming off a big game against the Denver Nuggets.