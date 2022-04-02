Florida man sentenced to jail, probation in Boulder child pornography case

Apr. 2—A Florida man accused of downloading and sharing child pornography while living in Boulder in 2016 was sentenced Friday to jail and probation.

Alejandro De Varona, 35, pleaded guilty in January to sexual exploitation of a child — possession of 20 or more items, a Class 5 felony.

As part of the plea deal, attorneys agreed De Varona would be sentenced to sex offender intensive supervised probation and would not serve any prison time.

Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra on Friday sentenced De Varona to five years of probation, but also added 30 days of jail time.

While a pre-sentence investigation recommended only three years of probation, Boulder Deputy District Attorney Michelle Sudano said De Varona in interviews failed to take responsibility for his actions.

"Given the fact that he is in such a significant level of denial, the people believe he will need a longer period of treatment," Sudano said.

De Varona's attorney, Anna Geigle, said a jail sentence was not necessary because he was a low risk to reoffend and that his lack of contrition could be addressed in sex offense treatment.

"While he is in denial, that is not a reason to place him into custody and punish him," Geigle said.

De Varona told the court, "I have great empathy and emotions toward other individuals."

"I assure the court I would never do anything to harm anyone or never do anything in any capacity to damage another individual," De Varona said.

But Sierra said she agreed with prosecutors that De Varona's denial warranted a longer period of probation and a punitive sanction. She said De Varona's statements indicated he "does not express an understanding of the fact that there are victims" of downloading child pornography.

"While there are varying degrees of denials in many of the (pre-sentence investigations) that come before the court, Mr. De Varona did almost entirely cast responsibility on others," Sierra said.

De Varona will receive credit for 20 days of time served, and Sierra allowed a brief stay of the sentence so De Varona, who had traveled to Boulder from Florida for the hearing, to get his affairs in order before going into custody.

De Varona will also be allowed to transfer his probation to Florida, but will have to comply with day reporting in Boulder County after his jail sentence until his case is transferred out of state.

According to an arrest affidavit, in August 2016 a Boulder County Sheriff's Office detective investigating online child pornography alerted Boulder police when he was able to download two files containing child pornography from a peer-to-peer network user connected to an IP address in Boulder.

Police were able to obtain a warrant and tracked the IP address to De Varona, and obtained another search warrant for his residence and electronics.

Boulder police conducted a forensic search of De Varona's computer in April 2017 and found he had deleted the two files containing videos of child pornography that detectives had been able to download from his IP address in August.

Police also found 181 photos containing child pornography.