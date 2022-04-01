Florida man sentenced for making violent threats to Pelosi and AOC

A Florida man was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison for making violent threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx.

Driving the news: Paul Vernon Hoeffer, 60, pleaded guilty in January to threatening to cut Pelosi's head off "Jihadist style" and calling Ocasio-Cortez to tell her he would "rip her head off."

Details: In a March 2019 call, Hoeffer threatened to come a "long, long way" to rattle Pelosi's head with bullets.

Around that time, he called Foxx, who is Black, and used a racial slur to convey that bullets were going to "rattle her brain."

In November 2020, he left a recording for Ocasio-Cortez telling her to sleep with one eye open and that she "should have been aborted."

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 3.5 years in prison, but Hoeffer's defense requested leniency, citing his recent diagnosis with an aggressive form of cancer, according to Politico.

The big picture: Congress members have faced increasing threats in recent years, especially after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

