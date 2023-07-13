Florida man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Florida man was sentenced Wednesday for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Daniel Lyons Scott is a member of the “Proud Boys” organization known by the nickname “Milkshake.”

In the days before Jan. 6, investigators say Scott and co-defendant Christopher Worrell used the encrypted messaging app “Telegram” to discuss ways to block the Congressional certification of the Electoral College vote after the 2020 election.

On Jan. 6, Scott left his hotel in Washington, D.C. and joined Worrell and other Proud Boys to begin walking towards the Capitol. According to court documents, Scott wore a bulletproof vest under his jacket.

Just before 1 p.m. Scott and other Proud Boys breached a police line and illegally entered Capitol grounds, eventually advancing to a staircase in front of the west terrace guarded by two U.S. Capitol Police officers.

According to court documents, Scott moved up the stairs suddenly, pushing both officers backward before pulling one of them back into the crowd of rioters.

Investigators say Scott’s assault on the police line allowed the crowd behind him to surge up the staircase and into the Capitol building. They would be the first rioters to make it so far that day.

Scott pleaded guilty in February to felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

He was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The judge also ordered Scott to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol.

According to the Department of Justice, Since Jan. 6, more than 1,069 people have been arrested from nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol breach.

That investigation is ongoing. People with tips on other possible suspects are still encouraged to submit them by calling 1-800-225-5324 or by visiting their website here.

