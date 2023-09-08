Florida man sentenced to time served for role in kidnapping of man working in Abbotsford

MADISON – A Florida man who conspired with his brother-in-law to kidnap a Mexican national in Abbotsford and return him to Florida was sentenced Thursday in federal court to time served.

Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, and Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, both of Kissimmee, Florida, were charged with taking the victim from his job at an Abbotsford sausage plant.

According to court records:

The kidnaping victim had been smuggled from Mexico to Florida in 2021.

The victim worked in Florida to repay Anselmo and Abasita Engracia-Gonzalez, the wife of Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, the smuggling debt he owed them. After several months, the victim had repaid them $5,000 but had little money for himself.

The victim had family in the Wausau area who, in December 2021, drove him from Florida to Wisconsin and helped him find work.

Anselmo and Abasita Engracia-Gonzalez sent messages to the victim and the victim's mother threatening them if the victim didn’t return to Florida.

Anselmo located the victim in Abbotsford and in June 2022 convinced Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez to accompany him north. Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez played a minor role in the kidnapping, said District Judge William Conley. However, his presence “calmed” the victim and made it easier to force him into a Cadillac Escalade and travel to Florida, Conley said.

During his abduction, the victim tried to call 911 and the Marathon County Communications Center received a 911 hang-up call from a phone number identified as the victim's. The call was made from a phone later recovered in the State 29 median.

When the victim didn’t return from work, his Wisconsin relatives contacted local authorities to report that he may have been taken to Florida.

After arriving in Florida, Anselmo let the victim call his Wisconsin relatives. They gave Wisconsin authorities the phone number and Florida police used it to find Anselmo and the Escalade, which had a 9 mm pistol in the center console.

Anselmo and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, were arrested on kidnapping charges, with both men pleading guilty this summer.

Federal prosecutors also charged Abasita Engracia-Gonzalez in connection with the kidnapping, but those charges were dropped in June.

On Thursday, Conley said the case had many “odd” aspects to it, including whether the victim was also a “perpetrator” in the offense. However, it was clear that Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez participated in forcibly removing the victim from Abbotsford and transporting him to Florida to work off the rest of his debt.

Under the advisory sentencing guidelines, Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez only faced a prison term of six to 12 months. In the plea agreement, the government and his attorneys recommended a sentence of less than 37 months.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chad Elgersma asked in court for a sentence of time served.

Conley agreed saying that the more than 12 months Gonzalez was detained in jail was adequate punishment. The judge also factored into the sentence, Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez's impoverished upbringing, many dependents to support, lack of prior convictions and the likelihood of being deported.

Anselmo is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Florida man sentenced in kidnapping of man working in Abbotsford