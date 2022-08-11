Florida man shot by ex says shooting was his fault: report

The ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman, who is facing attempted-murder charges, says the shooting was his fault.

He came forward on Wednesday after authorities charged his ex-girlfriend, Tyiece Heyward, for shooting him in the stomach, WJXT reported.

Heyward’s family said she was in fear for her life. They said the victim stalked, harassed, and abused her. On Aug. 3, the victim went to Heyward’s home around 2 a.m. and admitted to throwing a pot at her window before the gunshots.

Heyward’s family showed documents proving she went to the police for help. The documentation included a domestic violence injunction a judge granted her last year, WJXT reported.

“She kept telling me, ‘Don’t tear up her stuff.’ And I wouldn’t let her go. She always tried to get away and I would go where she was at,” the man told WJXT.

