Florida man who snatched Capitol lectern during riot gets 75 days jail

Adam Johnson, the Manatee County man who became a prominent face of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol when he famously posed for a photo while toting Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, was sentenced Friday to 75 days in jail.

Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton also ordered Johnson to serve a year of supervised release and pay a $5,000 fine and $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol.

Before he pronounced the sentence, the judge lamented a highly partisan political culture that he worried was “ripping this country apart.” He said he felt a term of incarceration was necessary to send a message that conduct like Johnson’s was unacceptable.

“Society needs to appreciate that if you’re going to do something like what happened, there are going to be severe consequences,” the judge said.

Johnson admitted his presence in the Capitol made worse what occurred that day. He admitted what he did was wrong. He called his famous pose with the lectern “a very stupid idea.”

“There were things that happened there that should never happen again,” Johnson said. “And I’m ashamed to have been a part of it.”

Johnson, 37, was among the first rioters identified. A stay-at-home father of five who is married to a doctor, he traveled to Washington D.C., with a friend ahead of a planned rally in support of former President Donald Trump. He was there when Trump and others spoke and urged the crowd to march on the Capitol.

As the mob breached barriers and fought with police, Johnson climbed scaffolding up the side of the building and made his way inside the Senate wing. He marched with others through an office. He posed for a photo beside a sign reading, “Closed to all tours,” and posted it to Facebook with a caption reading,“No.”

He entered the office suite of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, jiggling locked door handles as the speaker’s staff sat barricaded in a nearby office. He found the lectern in a cloakroom and toted it to the Rotunda, where he posed for photos and pretended to make a speech.

Story continues

He left the lectern there, and afterward walked to an entryway to the House chamber where rioters overwhelmed police. He saw officers being crushed and people using flag poles to try to break down the chamber doors. He noticed a bust of George Washington and remarked that it would be “a great battering ram.”

Johnson left after white smoke began filling the hallways. He spent 35 minutes inside the Capitol.

In the days immediately following the attack, Johnson boasted on social media about his presence there, writing that he “broke the internet” and was “finally famous.”

Johnson later deleted social media posts and pictures from Jan. 6 and 7. When FBI agents contacted him, he turned himself in and spent a weekend in jail. He cooperated with the investigation, detailing everything he did in Washington.

In November, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

Since his arrest, defense lawyers said, Johnson has dealt with ridicule and threats. Friends stopped talking to him. His wife’s medical practice suffered financially.

“As he stands before the court today, he deeply regrets his participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,” attorneys David Bigney and Dan Eckhart wrote in a sentencing memo. “The damage and violence inflicted on that date by others is contrary to everything he believes in. He has no history of violence and does not condone it.”

Prosecutors had sought a short jail term. While acknowledging Johnson’s cooperation, they argued that he saw and encouraged the violent acts of other rioters as they attacked police and destroyed property.

His actions “illustrate his sense of entitlement and privilege,” prosecutor Jessica Arco wrote. “The now-viral podium photo portrays Johnson as confident, arguably gleeful, while converting government property to his own use during an unlawful siege of the Capitol.”

Amid plea negotiations, prosecutors received a tip that Johnson wanted to publish a memoir about his experience. This led to a provision of the agreement that he must turn over to the government any profits he makes from books, interviews or products bearing his name or likeness.

This is a developing story. Check with tampabay.com for updates.