Florida man stabs victim after woman refuses to get in his car: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies said a 56-year-old stabbed another man after trying to get a woman to get into his car.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Galdabini, of Palm Coast, drove past a woman walking a few yards behind another man in a Florida neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Galdabini drove past the woman and asked her to get into his car several times as he circled the area where she was walking. Deputies said the woman refused his request.

During the final attempt to ask the woman to get in his car, both the man and woman walking told Galdabini to leave them alone. That’s when he drove past, parked his car on the side of the road, and sprinted towards the pair with closed fists, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two men then got into an altercation when Galdabini pulled a knife slashed the man multiple times and tried to chase him. Galdabini got back into his car and fled the area. Deputies located him in his black Jeep during a high-risk traffic stop shortly after.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on scene by local fire rescue.

In the video, Galdabini tells deputies that he used a pocket knife, which he typically uses for fishing. He claimed he simply asked the woman if she needed a ride and got out of the car to approach the man and that’s when the man “started swinging on him.”

Deputies detained Galdabini who kept giving officials conflicting stories about the incident. He told deputies that the knife he used was in his car and the weapon was seized.

“Typically, when we receive a call of this nature, the victim is an acquaintance or knows their attacker in some way. In this case, the attack was completely random,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Galdabini was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and is being held at the local inmate detention facility on a $40,000 bond. In 2010, he was convicted of battery in Volusia County.

