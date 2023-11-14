Florida man steals $900 worth of Walmart products and then leaves everything behind, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole $900 worth of products from Walmart – and then left it all behind.

The incident happened Oct. 28 at the Walmart at 17961 S. U.S. Highway 441, according to deputies.

The man is accused of filling up a shopping cart with $900 worth of items, including a Bose speaker and Shark vacuum, and leaving the store without paying for any of it, deputies said.

A loss prevention officer confronted him, and that's when he took off, leaving the cart full of items behind, according to deputies.

"We need your help identifying him before he steals again," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, alongside a photo of the man seen wearing a T-shirt that says "Be kind to your mind" and a dark-colored baseball hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or online at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com, Reference 23-60 in your tip.