Florida man stole a cellphone playing an episode of a popular crime show, police say

Madeleine Marr

The cellphone playing a crime show helped bust him.

When Sarasota County deputies pulled over a suspect in a home invasion, they found a Samsung playing “Criminal Minds,” according to a police report. That’s the show one of the victims was watching when the thief snatched it, deputies said.

It all started after midnight Wednesday, when deputies responded to a home invasion call. When they arrived, deputies saw a gray car peeling away from the house with the headlights off.

Officers were able to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop, and make contact with the driver, according to the report.

A Florida man was pulled over for speeding. So he played a song that cops know well

The suspect, identified as Mark Kramer, matched the description of the people in the home.

An inspection of Kramer’s car revealed a black AR-15 assault rifle and the cellphone playing an episode of “Criminal Minds.”

The arrest affidavit says that one of the victims told investigators she was watching the popular TV show about FBI profilers at the time Kramer allegedly busted in and snatched it.

The 34-year-old Florida man admitted to trying to gain access to the home but claimed he was a “vigilante” and the homeowners were drug dealers, though none of the victims was charged.

Kramer, of Sarasota, was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm and taken to Sarasota County Jail without further incident.

