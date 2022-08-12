Florida man stopped for speeding tells Georgia cop, ‘I’m not drunk … I’m high as hell’

A teenager from Sarasota, Florida, was stopped for speeding on Interstate 75 in Monroe County shortly after midnight July 21. The 18-year-old was reportedly blazing along at 93 mph in a 70-mph zone when he was pulled over north of Forsyth.

A sheriff’s deputy who stopped the southbound teen soon caught whiffs of marijuana and alcohol coming from inside the Honda. The teen, whose eyes were red and watery, acknowledged that he had been smoking weed.

When the deputy also found a half-empty bottle of Crown Royal in the car, the teen insisted he had not been boozing.

“I’m not drunk,” the teen said, “and I haven’t been drinking. I’m only high as hell.”

The young man, arrested on a DUI charge, at first consented to a blood test. Then he said he “didn’t do needles well” and changed his mind.

He also informed the deputy, “I’m not high as hell. I’m just high, and coming down.”

Dispatches: In late July, two Macon women allegedly walked out of the Kroger on Presidential Parkway without paying for seven boxes of crab legs worth $524. … A 44-year-old Macon woman was jailed in early June after she allegedly smashed an air-conditioning unit with a brick at a Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard shopping center. She also tried to grab a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy’s gun and then spit on or at the deputies trying to arrest her. … According to a Macon arrest warrant, a 23-year-old woman punched a man in the face. She then burst into his house after busting a window “with her bare hands and,” as the warrant goes on, “stole his 40-inch Vizio television and ran out his back door.”