Florida Man Sues Dunkin’ Over Toilet Explosion Injuries

A customer at a Florida Dunkin’ has accused the coffee and donut company of negligence in a Wednesday lawsuit, claiming that a toilet in the restaurant’s bathroom exploded on him in 2022. Paul Kerouac is seeking more than $100,000 for “severe and long-term injuries” and “emotional and mental distress” as a result of being covered in human feces, urine, and debris. According to court records, employees told the man that they knew about the “problem with the toilet” from previous incidents. “[Kerouac] requires mental health care and counseling as a direct result of the trauma experienced in the restroom at Defendant’s business and from the continuing trauma following the event,” the lawsuit stated. It also asserted that Dunkin’ failed to maintain the toilet or warn Kerouac beforehand. Neither Kerouac’s attorney nor Dunkin’ immediately responded to the Associated Press’ request for comment.

