Florida man surrenders to Berks detectives to face child porn charges

Jul. 12—A Florida man has been charged with possessing and disseminating child pornography while he was residing in Reading, Berks County detectives said.

Investigators gave this account:

County detectives received a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving child pornography files uploaded on a Facebook account.

Investigators traced the account to an internet customer account with an address in the 400 block of Schuylkill Avenue, where the defendant, Antonio Figueroa-Colon, 26, resided.

While executing a search warrant at the residence, detectives seized Figueroa-Colon's smartphone. He was interviewed by investigators and admitted to using his mobile phone to possess and share files containing child porn.

A forensic analysis of the phone was conducted at the Berks County Forensic Services Unit. Numerous digital images of child pornography were recovered from the device.

Prior to the completion of the forensic analysis of the defendant's phone, it was discovered that Figueroa-Colon had relocated to Florida.

On June 1, Figueroa-Colon fo Titusville, Fla., was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children related to the dissemination and possession of child pornography as well as one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

On Monday, Figueroa-Colon returned to Reading from Florida and turned himself in.

He was arraigned before District Judge Alvin B. Robinson and committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail to await a hearing.