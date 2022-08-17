Florida man suspected of beating puppy, named ‘Buzz Lightyear,’ to death, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested after authorities suspected him of beating a 5-month-old goldendoodle puppy, named Buzz Lightyear, to death in Naples.

Robert William Garon, 23 of Naples, was arrested Thursday and faces charges of cruelty to animals causing cruel death, pain or suffering, according to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office records.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse we’ve seen,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk in a Facebook post. “No animal should ever have to suffer such a death.”

On Aug. 2, deputies responded to a call from the Collier County Domestic Animal Services and Humane Society, which suspected possible animal abuse that resulted in the death of a puppy on July 29.

Deputies learned Garon and his girlfriend brought a puppy that lived with them to an emergency pet hospital, CCSO said. The dog had severe injuries to the head leaving it unable to stand or breathe normally. The veterinarian staff noted bruising to the right ear and mouth, and muscle damage throughout the body. When asked how the dog was harmed, the couple was unable to provide answers, CCSO said.

Despite treatment, the puppy died at the hospital from its injuries, CCSO said.

Deputies later received a call from a witness who claimed to have heard Garon beating the puppy on the night of July 29.

A necropsy was delivered and found Buzz’s death to be “non-accidental,” said Naples Humane Society veterinarian John Morton.

“This dog’s death was caused by non-accidental, blunt force trauma to the head and body with secondary internal hemorrhage. I believe he suffered significantly from his injuries before death.”

Deputies arrested Garon and took him to Collier County Jail.

