Florida man targets exes in rampage, kills two women and injures another

“My daughter is not really talking right now because she’s kind of shocked, what happened, what her daddy did, ’cause she couldn’t believe it,” said a survivor who identified herself as Sandy.

A Fort Lauderdale man has been identified as the culprit in another case of senseless killings. On Saturday, 53-year-old Jeffrey Henley turned himself in to police at the Broward County Jail after fatally shooting two women and injuring another, according to WSVN.

After midnight on Saturday, Henley targeted two of his exes, who were also the mothers of his children. He first drove to the 900 block of Northwest 11th Place, where his ex-wife India Crawford and their six-year-old daughter shared with Henley lived.

India Crawford and a friend had just arrived at the house when Henley opened fire on the vehicle they were in, killing both women, WSVN reports.

Jeffrey Henley video still (Source: WSVN-TV)

‘Pow, pow, pow’ in the back, ‘pow, pow, pow’ in the front, and I said, ‘Jeff, you done killed my daughter!’” Gail Crawford, who is the mother of the slain woman, described the horrific incident to WSVN. The six-year-old child reportedly ran outside when the shooting started.

“Then she said, ‘You done killed my mom! You done killed my mom!’” the child said. “He said, ‘It’s all right, baby. You’re going to be all right.’ I said, ‘How could she be all right if you killed her momma?” Crawford said through tears.

Henley then drove to a residence on Northwest 36th Avenue in nearby Lauderdale Lakes, where his ex and their teenage daughter lived. The woman who survived the attack identified herself as Sandy to the police.

She told WSVN that her daughter came into her room, alerting her that her father was outside. Henley told Sandy to come out because he wanted to speak with her, but Sandy stayed inside. Henley then fired through the door, striking Sandy in the chest.

Sandy says that her daughter is traumatized by what she witnessed. “My daughter is not really talking right now because she’s kind of shocked, what happened, what her daddy did, ’cause she couldn’t believe it,” said Sandy.

Story continues

Henley was indicted with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; he is detained at the Broward County Jail.

This is one of the latest fatal shootings to occur in south Florida, primarily in the cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale. As theGrio previously reported, Memorial Day weekend in Miami saw a mass shooting that claimed the lives of two people and injured 21 others. Rap artist DaBaby was also questioned and released by police after two people were injured in a shooting in Miami Beach last Monday night.

TheGrio’s Biba Adams and the AP contributed to this report.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Florida man targets exes in rampage, kills two women and injures another appeared first on TheGrio.