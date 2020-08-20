Florida man tells cops he broke arm, legs of infant who wouldn’t stop crying

Angry that a 2-month-old baby wouldn’t stop crying, a Hernando County man fractured its arm, rib and legs, deputies say.

Hernando County Sheriff deputies arrested Justin Gluck, 25, on Monday after he told deputies he had abused the infant earlier this summer and heard the baby’s bones breaking.

As of Wednesday, the baby was still recovering from its injuries.

The investigation into the incident began after a complaint from the child’s mother.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, she was bathing the infant on Aug. 3 when she saw the child cry uncontrollably after moving its arms.

She took the child to a pediatrician, who took X-rays and detected several fractures.

Then the baby was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital, where a skeletal survey was done, deputies said. That showed that the baby had corner fractures in the left upper arm, fractures to both upper legs near the knees, and a fracture of the left lower leg near the knee, deputies said. The baby also had a rib fracture and a compression fracture of the left forearm, they said.

According to deputies, physicians said the injuries are consistent with “high velocity shaking, forceful jerking, and/or twisting of an extremity.” They said these type of injuries are commonly found in infants who have been severely shaken.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office investigation led deputies to Gluck. The report said Gluck had allegedly made statements that he had been angry and frustrated with the baby on several occasions and had “abruptly grabbed” the child out of its playpen; the report did not say to whom the remarks were made, or when.

In an interview at Gluck’s motel room in Hillsborough County this week, Gluck told deputies that several times between June and July the baby would “cry constantly” and out of frustration. So he said that he would shake and squeeze the baby to make it stop crying, the sheriff’s department said. Gluck also said he had abruptly lifted the baby out of the crib by the left arm several times, and that while changing the baby, he forced the child’s bent legs and arms into a straight position, the department said.

According to deputies, “Gluck stated that when the victim’s bones were breaking, he could hear ‘a popping noise’ very similar to the sound heard when an adult cracks their knuckles.”

Gluck was arrested after the interview and will be taken to the Hernando County Detention Center in the coming days.