Florida man tells deputy he was ‘high and happy’ while driving, charged with DUI

A Florida man stopped for driving recklessly told a deputy he was “high and happy” when they pulled him over.

Authorities charged Theodore John Evans, 51, of Jupiter with driving under the influence after arresting him on Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. David Smith stopped Evans near Mile Marker 19 on U.S.1 just before 11 a.m. after multiple callers reported a Toyota Rav4 being driven dangerously on the road.

Witnesses said the Rav4 was running red lights, passing in no-passing zones, and not staying in his lane, according to the press release.

Lt. Smith said Evans’ eyes were “bloodshot and watery,” with him “behaving erratically, speaking quickly and nonsensically about how high and happy he was due to the use of his vape pen.”

Evans failed field sobriety exercises.

Deputies found marijuana candies, a glass pipe and a vape pen inside the vehicle.