Florida man throws burger at his girlfriend, injuring her: report

A 41-year-old Florida man is accused of hurling a cheeseburger at his girlfriend, which allegedly led to the woman stumbling over a curb and hitting the ground.

A dispute between James Hunt and his unidentified girlfriend at a Clearwater, Fla., Burger King led to the 53-year-old alleged victim trying to leave the eatery, at which time, according to the Smoking Gun, the suspect threw a burger at the 53-year-old victim, striking her in the back of her head.

“This action caused the victim to fall over a curb onto the ground,” the report said, citing a complaint taken by police late Saturday afternoon.

Police said they discovered blood and cheese on the woman’s shirt. There was also blood on her shorts and cheese in her hair, cops said. The argument reportedly revolved around the victim’s not wanting to eat her meal. Police said there were abrasions on her chin and lip, apparently from when she hit the pavement.

Hunt reportedly admitted to tossing the burger at his girlfriend, but did not believe he had done so with enough force to cause her to fall. A Burger King employee reported that Hunt struck the woman while she was on the ground, which he also denies.

The suspect has two prior domestic battery convictions in another state, the Smoking Gun reports. He is said to have been charged with felony domestic battery in this case and has been ordered not to have contact with the victim.