Florida man who trafficked cocaine to CT gets prison

A Florida man was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison this week for trafficking cocaine to Connecticut, according to federal authorities.

Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, also known as “Cano”, 39, of Deltona, Fla., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to a total of 66 months in prison and four years of supervised release, according to federal authorities.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service received information in 2019 that Rivera-Rodriguez, who formerly lived in New Haven, was trafficking large quantities of cocaine, federal authorities said in a statement. In November 2019, “an individual working with investigators negotiated with Rivera-Rodriguez to purchase a kilogram of cocaine from a supplier in Puerto Rico for $22,500,” the statement said.

“Rivera-Rodriguez also indicated that he was prepared to sell a kilogram of pure fentanyl and more than 30,000 Percocet pills, and he shipped a sample of fentanyl to Connecticut as part of an expected transaction.”

Rivera-Rodriguez was arrested in Feb. 2020 and in Sept. 2021 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, the statement said.

Rivera-Rodriguez was free on bond, but was taken in custody, the statement said.