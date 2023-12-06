Florida man in Transylvania County custody, charged in Oct. 3 Brevard fatal hit-and-run

The Brevard Police Department and Transylvania County Sheriff's Office reported Dec. 6 the arrest of a man who they've been searching for in connection to a hit-and-run fatality that occurred Oct. 3.

According to a social media post from the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, Robert Michael Boland, 45, of Palm City, Florida, is now in custody and has been arrested for the Oct. 3 fatal hit-and-run of 50-year-old Roy Lee Waters of Brevard.

The Brevard Police Department and the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office reported that after watching video surveillance from Oct. 3, it was determined that Waters was walking along Asheville Highway in front of the Tidal Wave Car Wash and CVS Pharmacy when he was struck by a Dodge Durango. Waters died three days later at the hospital.

The vehicle was found to be owned by Boland after an investigation by both agencies, Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby told the Times-News on Dec. 6.

Boland, who had been living in Haywood County, was taken into custody on the evening of Dec. 5 by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office, according to the post by the Transylvania Sheriff's Office. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office apprehended Boland on warrants obtained by Brevard police and Transylvania sheriff's office, the post said.

According to a news release from the Brevard Police Department, Boland was positively identified by law enforcement as the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Waters. Boland was charged with felony hit-and-run, felony obstruction of justice, involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor driving while license revoked.

He is currently being held under a $500,000 secured bond at the Transylvania County Jail, pending trial.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News.

