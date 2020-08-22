A Florida man tried to cash in a $30 lottery ticket from the same convenience store he stole it from, police said

A scratch-off lottery ticket dispenser is displayed at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Associated Press/Rogelio V. Solis

A Florida man was arrested this week after trying to cash in one of the 13 scratch-off lottery tickets at the same store police alleged he stole it from.

Herbert McClellan went to a Speedway store in Clearwater Beach to cash in the $30 ticket, according to a statement from the Clearwater Police Department.

McClellan is charged with petit theft and dealing in stolen property, police said.

The Clearwater Police Department said in an August 20 statement that the man was identified as 27-year-old Herbert McClellan.

According to police, McClellan "stole 13 scratch-off tickets from the Speedway convenience store at 32 Bay Esplanade. When he found out that one was a winner, he went back to the same store to cash it in."

The store workers immediately called police and McClellan was arrested, police said. The lottery ticket was only worth $30.

McClellan was charged with petit theft and dealing in stolen property, according to the statement.

"It's safe to say it was not his lucky day," police said.

