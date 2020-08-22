    Advertisement

    A Florida man tried to cash in a $30 lottery ticket from the same convenience store he stole it from, police said

    A scratch-off lottery ticket dispenser is displayed at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. <p class="copyright">Associated Press/Rogelio V. Solis</p>
    Florida police arrested a man this week for attempting to cash in a winning scratch-off ticket at the same convenience store he stole it from,authorities alleged. 

    The Clearwater Police Department said in an August 20 statement that the man was identified as 27-year-old Herbert McClellan.

     

    According to police, McClellan "stole 13 scratch-off tickets from the Speedway convenience store at 32 Bay Esplanade. When he found out that one was a winner, he went back to the same store to cash it in."

    The store workers immediately called police and McClellan was arrested, police said. The lottery ticket was only worth $30. 

    McClellan was charged with petit theft and dealing in stolen property, according to the statement. 

    "It's safe to say it was not his lucky day," police said.

