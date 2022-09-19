A Florida man used social media, video game currency in getting girls to make child porn

Snapchat, Instagram and video game cash helped a Port St. Lucie young adult coerce girls across the nation as young as 12 into making sexually explicit videos.

That’s from 23-year-old Shawn Outler’s guilty plea in Fort Pierce federal court to production of material containing visual depictions of sexual exploitation of minors, the legal term for what’s colloquially called “production of child pornography.” Outler is looking at 15 to 30 years in federal prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Through online aliases “kingtayylor2” on Snapchat and “atyourcervix” and “disconcerto” on Instagram from July 2018 through August 2021, Outler established contact with 10 girls ages 12 to 17, all of whom live outside of Florida. Outler was 19 to 22 years old, living in St. Lucie County and Boca Raton while going to Florida Atlantic University.

Outler answered a post from one 14-year-old on Snapchat included her phone number and a request for someone to FaceTime her, then “befriended Victim 2 while also interspersing sexual comments during these chats.”

He requested a specific pose from her and she agreed for “Roblox cash,” currency good for the video game Roblox. Later, he paid her for videos.

Outler repeated the pattern with other girls, his guilty plea says.

“Minor Victim 4 began communicating with [Outler] during the summer of 2018 on Instagram,” Outler’s admission of facts says. “The remote online friendship between Minor Victim 4 and [Outler] eventually became sexual in nature. According to Minor Victim 4, [Outler] requested sexually explicit images and videos of Minor Victim 4 on a daily basis, to which Minor Victim 4 complied.”