Florida man using ‘fingers in the shape of a gun’ grabs napkins from Waffle House, sheriff says

A Florida man has been arrested after an incident at a Waffle House in which a suspect who stated he was “high and drunk” used his fingers in the shape of a gun to ultimately get away with some napkins, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place on Monday night at the Waffle House located on Bandit Street in Madison, which is located in North Florida east of Tallahassee.

Sheriff David Harper stated a Waffle House employee placed a 911 call to report the crime, saying that no one had been injured and that the suspect had left in a vehicle.

Witnesses said the man was wearing a gray hoodie, dark jeans and dark hat plus was with a small dog. They said he began to shout, “Get on the ground, y’all are getting robbed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses said he announced he was “high and drunk” and then grabbed some napkins and walked out, the sheriff’s office said. While no weapon was seen, witnesses said he raised his hands with fingers pointed in the shape of a gun.

Witness descriptions and video surveillance led sheriff’s deputies to suspect Eward William Rodriguez, 28, of Madison, located at his home on Dinkins Street about 6 miles away. Deputies stated Rodriguez admitted he had gone to the Waffle House “to get some napkins” and said he was going to rob the establishment.

Rodriguez was booked into the Madison County Jail charged with Unarmed Robbery and Assault, the sheriff’s office said.