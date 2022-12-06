Florida man wanted for vehicular homicide arrested in Memphis, authorities say

A Florida man wanted for vehicular homicide was arrested Monday in Memphis, according to a news release by the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee.

Malik Christopher, 26, was wanted by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department after he allegedly drove under the influence with a suspended license in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on May 16, killing one person and damaging city property, the U.S. Marshals said.

A warrant for Christopher’s arrest was issued Oct. 20.

Five days later, authorities found that he was “hiding out” in the Memphis area, the U.S. Marshals said.

The agency said it arrested Christopher on Monday at a motel off Sycamore View Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

Christopher is awaiting extradition to Florida.

