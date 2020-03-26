Florida man whose 'game changer' coronavirus treatment was touted by Trump is a believer, but warns: Don't try this at home

It’s been less than a week since Rio Giardinieri claimed his coronavirus was cured overnight by an anti-malaria drug touted by President Trump and by Fox News, and he has no complaints.

“Man, I’m alive and kickin’,” Giardinieri told Yahoo News over the phone on Wednesday. “Feeling good.”

The 52-year-old said he was finally able to return to his home in Miami Shores Tuesday night, after being hospitalized for coronavirus and pneumonia for about a week. The story of Giardinieri’s remarkable recovery, which was first reported Monday by a local Fox affiliate in Los Angeles, quickly became the subject of national news — and speculation — after it was picked up by the New York Post and tweeted by President Trump, who hailed the news as a “great early result” from the drug, which has yet to be approved as a treatment for coronavirus.

Clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine — a drug used to treat malaria and some autoimmune conditions such as lupus — in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin were set to begin in New York on Tuesday, but Trump had been touting the unproven drug combination as a “game changer” for coronavirus since last week.

Despite warnings from experts that existing evidence of the drugs’ effect on coronavirus symptoms is limited and largely anecdotal, Trump’s promotion of the prospective treatment has prompted stockpiling, limiting access to the lifesaving drug for lupus patients, and fatally misinformed attempts to self-medicate.

In an attempt to ward off the coronavirus, an Arizona couple in their 60s reportedly ingested chloroquine phosphate, mistaking the aquarium-cleaning ingredient for the anti-malaria medication they’d heard the president promoting on television. The mistake proved to be lethal for the man and landed his wife in critical care.

“The one thing that scares me to death is people taking these stories and going out and self-diagnosing and self-medicating,” said Giardinieri. “They can’t do that. They’ve got to go to a doctor.”

Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, President Trump speaks during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) More

Giardinieri told Yahoo News that since his recovery, he’s received messages from many people on social media asking him about how to take hydroxychloroquine. “I’m like, ‘No no. You got this wrong. It’s a dangerous drug. Don’t take this unless it’s being prescribed and you get your dosage based on your weight and your size and how your body reacts.’”

Still, he feels it’s important to let the public know that “there’s hope out there. There is something out there that can cure you.”

“I’m not a doctor. I’m not a scientist. I can only tell you that I have 100 percent belief that this saved my life,” he said.

So far, no doctor or hospital official involved in his care has been willing to confirm, or dispute, that belief.

Giardinieri said that about five days before going to the hospital, he began experiencing symptoms beginning with extreme fatigue. “I’m a guy that sleeps five hours a day — I have my entire adult life,” he said, but suddenly he was sleeping for 12 to 15 hours at a stretch. He soon developed a fever, a terrible headache and a persistent pain below his shoulder blades.

“By the time I got to the hospital, I was diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19,” Giardinieri said. Though the initial report by Fox 11 Los Angeles stated that Giardinieri was admitted to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., he clarified that he was in fact treated at Memorial Regional Hospital, which is next door and part of the same health care system as Joe DiMaggio. A spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System told Yahoo News that Giardinieri “was never a patient at our pediatric facility, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. That was reported incorrectly.” However, the spokesperson declined to confirm or deny that he had been treated at Memorial Regional, citing HIPAA protections.