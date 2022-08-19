Florida man wielding machete dead after breaking into home, telling sleeping resident 'I love you'

A Florida man was killed after he allegedly broke into a house and got into bed with the homeowner, all while carrying a machete.

The incident happened in Fruitville, Florida, on Thursday morning when police said that the homeowner, who was sleeping in an apartment connected to his home, told 911 dispatchers that there was a man in the unit who was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat, according to FOX 13.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to the scene at around 9:30 a.m.

"I have an intruder that broke into my home. He’s got a d--n machete and he’s a little whacked," the 911 caller said.

When deputies arrived at the apartment after the victim called 911, they found the machete-wielding suspect inside.

The homeowner told the 911 dispatchers that the intruder woke him up and said, "I love you."

"I woke up on a mattress and there’s a guy lying next to me saying, ‘I love you.’ I’m weirded out. He’s got my machete in his hand. Boy, thank God they got here quick," said the homeowner.

When four of the deputies went into the apartment unit, the suspect sliced one of the deputies on the hand with the machete, injuring him severely, according to the sheriff's office.

"I pray to God he doesn’t lose his fingers or his hand. I can tell you it’s not life-threatening, but they are critical injuries," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Two of the other deputies then shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead.

"Unfortunately, this was a bad ending to a really bad situation," the spokesperson said.

The deputy whose hand was sliced by the machete will require surgery on his hand, but the injury is not life-threatening.