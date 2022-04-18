Florida man and woman arrested after high speed chase: report

A Florida man and woman drove as fast as 100mph to evade police in a high-speed chase.

Collier County deputies arrested Donavon Thompson, 23, and Daeshauna Robinson, 20, on Sunday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

A witness said they saw Thompson and Robinson breaking into cars in the neighborhood around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Deputies arrived on the scene to see them pulling out of a parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Officials said they used delayed stop sticks to capture them successfully.

Authorities said they found multiple firearms, ammunition, and credit/debit cards, according to the Facebook Post. They are in the process of obtaining a search warrant to see if any of the items are stolen.

The post said investigators believe there was a third suspect in the car and involved in the break-ins.