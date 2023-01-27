Florida man, woman facing charges after being caught in the act of alleged Shrewsbury break-in

A Florida man and woman are facing charges after police allegedly caught the pair immediately after they robbed a Shrewsbury home on Wednesday.

Mohammed Islam, 28, of North Miami, Florida and Yaveth Martinez, 26, of Miami, Florida are both facing charges including Malicious Destruction of Property, Conspiracy and False ID.

Police say officers responded to Grafton Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle on the street. The Shrewsbury officer approached the white Dodge Charger and struck up a conversation with Islam, who they described as “out of breath and nervous.”

The officer spied several pieces of gear inside the vehicle, including a two-way radio, flashlights, binoculars, a ski mask, and several items that appeared to be stolen such as credit cards, jewelry, wallets and multiple cell phones. Officers also heard a police scanner inside the vehicle and noticed that the license plate was intentionally covered. Crystal meth was also located in the car.

A K-9 unit then lead police to a home on Linwood Drive where officers discovered a rear window that had been smashed out. The home showed signs of being broken into.

Multiple crews began to scour the area for more potential break-in suspects. A short time later, A State Police Trooper located a female subject inside the Shell station on Maple Avenue. Martinez, who was wearing a wig, provided officers with a fake name. Officers then found several items on her person linking her to the break-in on Linwood Drive.

The full list of charges is as follows:

Mohammed Islam, 28, of North Miami Florida is charged with:

-Breaking and entering daytime for felony

- Malicious destruction of property

- Possession of burglarious instruments

-conspiracy

-Possession of a Class B substance

Yaveth Martinez, 26, of Miami Florida is charged with:

Breaking and entering daytime for Felony

Malicious destruction of property

Receiving stolen property over $1200

Conspiracy

False ID following arrest

