Florida man and woman were ‘doing stretches’ by a pool, cops say. Then came the attack

A Florida woman was arrested after allegedly attacking two people at a local pool last Sunday in Lady Lake, about an hour north of Orlando.

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at around 2:30 a.m. The female victim reported that she was by the pool with the male victim “doing some stretches” when the suspect approached them aggressively. She said the 41-year-old accused them of “inappropriate activities” and “shoved” and “smacked” her.

The deputy wrote that the victim had a “red mark” on her face, consistent with the account, and then made contact with the male victim, who agreed that the suspect was “p--sed.”

“She attacked us,” alleged the man, whose name was redacted in the report, which noted that he was in a “domestic” relationship with the defendant.

The accused woman, who had been detained in the back of the patrol car, was taken into custody at the Sumter County Detention Center and released hours later on $500 bond.

The Fruitland Park woman was charged with a count each of battery domestic violence and battery touch or strike. A judge has since issued a no contact order for both victims.