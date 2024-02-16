Florida man wrongly imprisoned for 37 years to receive $14M settlement

The City of Tampa has approved a multimillion-dollar settlement with a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder.

Robert DuBoise will receive $14 million.

He spent 37 years in prison for the murder of a woman he did not commit.

After a review of his case with the Innocence Project he was found to be innocent in 2020.

Two years after he was released from prison, new DNA testing led to the discovery of two other suspects.

