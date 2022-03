Reuters

The cardinal at the centre of a huge corruption trial testified for the first time on Thursday, saying he was the victim of a "media massacre" and would prove he had not embezzled even one cent of the Vatican's money. Cardinal Angelo Becciu is one of 10 defendants accused of fraud, extortion, money laundering, embezzlement and other crimes, mostly linked to the Vatican's purchase of a luxury building in London for 350 million euros ($400 million) in 2018. "I have been preceded by an unprecedented media massacre, presented as the worst of cardinals ... described as a corrupt man, greedy for money, disloyal to the pope, concerned only with the welfare of my family members," Becciu said in an opening statement.