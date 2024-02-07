Florida may increase age restriction to work at strip clubs. What to know about HB 1379

New legislation in Florida seeks to bar anyone under 21 years old from working in adult entertainment establishments, bumping the age for exotic dancers up from 18.

According to House Bill 1379's description, the goal is to stop human trafficking and similar exploitation in the state. Here's what to know about the bill and when it could take effect.

What is House Bill 1379? Who sponsored the bill?

House Bill 1379 seeks to prohibit those younger than 21 years of age to work in any adult entertainment establishments.

According to Florida House records, Rep. Carolina Amesty filed the age-raising bill in January. She recently stated at a committee hearing that there are "members in the Legislature that believe 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds should not work in the adult entertainment industry, which is an open door for human trafficking and addictions.”

“We're not talking about prohibiting adults to work in their area of preference, but rather saying that, if you're going to work at an adult entertainment industry establishment, specifically a strip club, you should not be under the age of 21,” Amesty said.

Amesty continued that her vision is “for young women of Florida is to not work in any adult entertainment establishments, but rather get an education, a career and (to) excel in life.”

What types of establishments does this bill cover?

In addition to strip clubs, the employee age restriction applies to any “adult entertainment establishment." This, under state law, refers to “any business that features persons who engage in specific sexual activities for observation by patrons, and which restricts or purports to restrict admission only to adults.”

This can mean to:

Adult bookstores and theaters

Unlicensed massage establishments

“Special cabarets”

How old do you have to be to work in a strip club in Florida?

Dancer - Current state law says 18, but many local jurisdictions have ordinances that raise the age to 21.

Bartender - 21

Server - 18

Have other states enacted laws to prevent someone under 21 from working at an adult entertainment establishment?

As of Feb. 7, there are eight states that have laws regarding age limits for employees of adult establishments:

California

Georgia

Louisiana

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Texas

Washington

The bill analysis mentioned that some of these laws have been challenged within their states; however, some courts have "found that the state has a compelling interest in protecting victims from human trafficking, and that there is often a link between human trafficking and certain adult entertainment establishments."

What are the penalties if someone under 21 works at an adult entertainment establishment?

If anyone younger than 21 years old is hired, the bill analysis says it would make it a felony offense for someone to "knowingly" employ a worker younger than 21 at an adult entertainment establishment.

It also says that there may be additional fiscal impact on certain private entities.

Where is HB 1379 in the Florida House? When will DeSantis see it?

HB 1379 is on the agenda for the next Judiciary Committee agenda meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The bill must make it through the Senate before reaching Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. The Senate version (SB 1690) is sponsored by Republican Sen. Clay Yarborough of Jacksonville, whose city recently implemented an age restriction for strippers.

When does it go into effect if passed?

The bill has an effective date of Monday, July 1, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida strip clubs: Bill seeks to raise age limit for employees there