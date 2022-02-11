Florida mayoral candidate arrested after mask meltdown at bagel shop facing jail time

A current mayoral candidate in South Florida may be in jail by the time election day rolls around.

Cindy Falco Dicorrado, who is in the running to be Boynton Beach mayor, was convicted Tuesday of two misdemeanor counts after a January 2021 arrest over mask wearing inside a fast food restaurant.

A jury deliberated for less than an hour before finding Dicorrado guilty of trespassing and resisting an officer without violence. Each count is punishable by up to one year in jail. The Miami native had been out on $2,000 bond.

Karen Gets Arrested, but doesn’t go down without a fight! (Pt. 1) pic.twitter.com/tRSBLS3qII — Karen (@crazykarens) January 15, 2021

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit, Dicorrado caused a scene at an Einstein Bros Bagels shop in Boca Raton after workers complained about her not wearing a mask inside the establishment.

The police report says she began “screaming loudly” that her rights were being violated and that masks were unconstitutional. She also refused to leave after a manager asked that she do so.

Video of the incident posted on a Twitter account shows Dicorrado yelling at the officer, ”Get your hands of me! I have the right to protect my personhood!”

The wannabe politician eventually left — in handcuffs — as she yelled at officers, “Get your hands off of me! You are kidnapping me!”

Sentencing is set for Feb. 28; the election is March 8.