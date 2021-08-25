Florida men arrested in matching ‘Simpsons’ shirts near Universal Studios

Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Unpossible.

Two Florida men are facing narcotics charges following a weekend traffic stop — during which cops found a slew of drugs in their car and the pair donned identical “Simpsons” shirts with images of Homer, Lisa, Bart, Marge, and Maggie, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Monday by The Smoking Gun.

Milton Gardner, 36, and Destiny Jackson, 22, were arrested for possession of cocaine, pot, and drug paraphernalia, in Orlando, about a mile from Universal Studios Florida — where there are “Simpsons”-themed attractions, according to the outlet.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office pulled them over while the two were driving in Orlando Saturday when authorities “smelled an odor ... consistent with cannabis,” according to the affidavit.

When asked whether he’d smoked cannabis, Gardner, who was behind the wheel, told the officer that he had smoked CBD and the pair was asked to exit the vehicle, according to the document.

Through searching the car, officers found several baggies of pot, a plastic pipe and a baggie with cocaine residue, according to the affidavit.

Jackson was also charged with possessing fentanyl and eutylone, according to the outlet.

