The Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church approved the separations of 74 churches during a virtual special session held Saturday.

It was the final round of requests for disaffiliations before the global denomination holds its worldwide meeting next year. The Florida Conference, based in Lakeland, had previously approved the departures of 175 congregations, or about 33% of the total membership.

The 74 churches approved for disaffiliation on Saturday included one in Polk County, Lake Gibson United Methodist Church in Lakeland. The separations take effect Dec. 15.

The worldwide United Methodist Church has faced tensions for decades over various doctrinal disputes, largely involving the ordination of LGTBQ ministers and the hosting of same-sex weddings. Many conservative congregations have sought disaffiliation and joined the newly created Global Methodist Church.

At the global meeting of the United Methodist Church in 2019, leaders established a process for the departure of churches. The process requires at least two-thirds of a church’s congregation to vote for the separation. Departing churches also must pay an amount determined through a formula based on previous obligations to the conference.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Florida Methodist Conference approves departures of 74 more churches