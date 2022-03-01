Florida Mexican restaurant didn’t pay earned OT or server wages, owed workers $118,000

David J. Neal
·2 min read

The owners of Rosy’s Mexican Restaurant in Jacksonville are paying $118,042 in back wages and damages after getting caught not paying employees for work, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

That money went to 10 workers, $11,804 per employee.

A Florida contractor fined $50,000 for lying to OSHA to avoid safety violation citations

Florida A/C repair company didn’t pay workers $36,000 in earned wages, feds announce

Labor said Wage and Hour Division investigators found that Rosy’s management:

Made servers work solely for their tips, paying not even the $6.98 per hour wages required to pay tipped employees in Florida;

Didn’t pay an overtime rate of 1 1/2 regular pay for dishwashers, cooks and servers who worked more than 40 hours in a workweek;

Didn’t keep payroll records that included start of shift and end of shift times or daily or weekly hours worked, making accurate pay impossible;

Allowed a 15-year-old to work after 7 p.m. on a school night. This violates the child labor part of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

State records say Rosy’s, 4268 Oldfield Crossing Dr., has been operated since 2005 by E & E Quezada Food Services Corp., specifically company president Ever Quezada and vice president Elsa Quezada. Messages from Miami Herald reporters for the Quezadas were not returned.

“By denying servers a cash wage and forcing them to live on tips alone and denying other workers their overtime pay, Rosy’s Mexican Restaurant made it harder for these employees, who depend on every dollar, to take care of themselves and their families,” said Wage and Hour Division District Office Director Wildalí De Jesús.

The Employment Education and Outreach alliance alerted Labor to the problems at Rosy’s, the agency said. The alliance combines various agencies and consulates from Caribbean and Latin American consulates to assist Spanish-speaking employers and workers about workplace rights. To contact the Employment Education and Outreach alliance, call 877-522-9832 or 877-552-9832 (55-AYUDA).

The Wage and Hour complaint section of Labor’s website contains information on how to file a complaint if you believe your employer has violated FLSA. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607. The national helpline is 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

No matter a worker’s immigration or citizenship status, he or she can speak with the department, which says it can handle calls in more than 200 languages.

Recommended Stories

  • Target bumps starting pay again, to as high as $24/hour

    The move is the retailer's latest bid to attract and retain workers in an increasingly tight labor market.

  • 8 Work-From-Home Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Student Loans

    There are currently 45.3 million Americans who have student loan debt, with the average amount of debt currently sitting at $37,693, according to the Education Data Initiative. Fortunately, some...

  • Zelensky fans want Jeremy Renner to play the Ukrainian president in a movie

    Zelensky fans want Jeremy Renner to play the Ukrainian president in a movie

  • The Senate Just Failed to Pass an Abortion Rights Bill. Here's Why That's Not All Bad For Democrats

    A proposal to protect abortion access nationwide failed when it faced a procedural vote in the Senate on Monday. The final vote was 46-48 against the bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA), meaning Democrats could not open debate on the legislation. The bill had not been expected to advance in the closely divided Senate—but as the Supreme Court weighs a case that could unravel abortion rights in the U.S., Democratic leaders are hoping to leverage the vote as a key messaging tool as they head into this year’s midterm elections.

  • SAG Awards attendees praise Zelensky and call for Ukrainian support

    The Screen Actors Guild Awards weren’t solely focused on acting, Sunday night. Presenters and recipients also made several calls for peace in Ukraine, and a few even praised actor-turned-Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. During his acceptance speech, Michael Keaton said, “I will tell you, we have a fellow actor in Zelensky, who deserves some credit tonight for fighting the fight.” When the cast of Succession won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Brian Cox gave an impassioned speech about Russian performers being silenced. Cox called for Russians to speak out against the Ukraine invasion and for his fellow performers to support them. “The thing that has really distressed me is what's happening in Russia,” said Cox. “To my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics, they are told under pain of high treason they cannot say a word about Ukraine. For those people, the people in Russia who don't like what's going on, and particularly the artists, I think we should join and celebrate them and hope that they can make a shift. Because I believe they can.”

  • Central Kharkiv destroyed after heavy shelling

    Images show destroyed buildings and cars after Russian shelling in downtown Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces have struck cities in eastern Ukraine and massed armoured vehicles and artillery near the capital Kyiv, as Western powers promise further sanctions to bring down Russia's economy. On the sixth day of Russia's invasion, officials in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, said the Russian army had shelled the local administration building.

  • Michael Keaton wins SAG Award while he’s in the bathroom

    Salma Hayek was left stranded on stage at the SAG Awards Sunday after announcing Michael Keaton’s award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his work in Dopesick. Turns out, Keaton wasn’t even in the room. After several seconds of looking around, Hayek began to feel self conscious. “Are you kidding me? I have stage fright,” Hayek said. “Come on, Michael. Come on Michael.” Keaton came running into the room and rolled on stage, not even bothering with the stairs. But Keaton had a good reason for showing up late. “Thank you very much,” Keaton said after taking the award from Hayek. “Sorry, quick trip to the men's room. It is packed, by the way.” Keaton went on to deliver a moving acceptance speech, dedicating his win for Dopesick, which is about the opioid crisis in the United States, to his nephew who died of an overdose.

  • AOC Rips ‘KKK Caucus’

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) doubted Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) criticism of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) after the pair spoke at a white nationalist conference.

  • Austin's Russian House makes 'important' decision to drop 'Russian' from name in Ukraine support

    Owner Varda Monamour announced over the weekend that the restaurant she opened in 2012 was changing its name in a sign of solidarity with Ukraine.

  • Mirror, Mirror on the App: Uncovering the Dangers of TikTok's #BeautyScanner Filter

    In a world of many beauty brands with inclusive tag lines, such as Glossier's "You Look Good" and...

  • Wider Yachts Unveils a 92-Foot Catamaran That Can Cruise Emissions Free Using Solar Power

    The power cat has Wider's trademark foldout rear platforms, plus a luxury interior from Luca Dini. It should do well in the growing segment.

  • Cause of death for Austin man, 40, who died in custody of Tarrant County Jail is pending

    Edgar Villatoro Alvarez, of Austin, died in John Peter Smith Hospital’s ICU after being taken from the jail to the hospital.

  • Pack of unfriendly dogs alarms Massillon neighborhoods

    "He's not a happy camper," said Deputy Jon Barber, who added that the dog's three companions remained at large Monday morning.

  • Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing

    Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam called for calm on Tuesday after residents emptied supermarkets, stocking up on produce ahead of reports of compulsory mass COVID-19 testing and rumours of a city-wide lockdown. Local media reported compulsory COVID testing would start after March 17, sparking concerns many people will be forced to isolate and families with members testing positive would be separated. Lam appealed to the public "not to fall prey to rumours to avoid unnecessary fears being stirred," with the supply of food and goods remaining normal, according to a statement on Tuesday.

  • Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he was arrested in Ukraine and is now trying to get out of the country

    The "Dancing with the Stars" dancer said that the experience of getting arrested was a "reality check" for him.

  • LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme

    A Los Angeles TV actor is behind bars accused of being part of a drug delivery business that took a deadly turn.

  • Solicitor, lawyer file complaints against SC Judge Mullen for her role in Murdaugh case

    “Judge Mullen’s pattern of alleged conduct threatens to erode public trust in our judiciary,” 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe wrote to the South Carolina judges’ disciplinary commission.

  • State police union shares video of tractor-trailer crashing into Charles River in Massachusetts

    The State Police Association of Massachusetts is sharing video that shows a tractor-trailer, which was carrying U.S. mail, crashing into the Charles River.

  • 2 Things I Didn't Realize About Retirement Until I Started Writing About It

    Some of the knowledge this Fool has picked up over the past few years has helped change her approach to retirement planning.

  • Ex-girlfriend tosses man's dog off condo balcony in Florida

    A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after throwing a 3-year-old pug named Bucky off of a seventh-floor balcony Clearwater condominium during an argument with her ex-boyfriend, authorities said. Eric Adeson told Clearwater police investigators the woman, who he had dated for several months, also threw his keys and cellphone over the balcony Sunday. The dog was found dead on the pavement below, police said.