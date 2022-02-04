A Florida middle school teacher kissed a student in class and was arrested, police say

A Central Florida middle school teacher was arrested after being accused of kissing a student in class.

Carlos Aguirre Rendon, a math teacher at Deltona Middle School in Deltona, is accused of kissing a 15-year-old student.

After a weeks-long investigation, the 29-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with two felonies, lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies opened the case Jan. 11, when it was reported that Aguirre kissed a student on the lips in his classroom. It’s unclear if class was in session at the time.

Before that, the teen’s parents had reported concerns to the sheriff’s office. The mother said she’d seen Aguirre put his arm around her daughter at a park.

According to interviews with witnesses, “Aguirre often sought to be alone with the victim and appeared to be pursuing a relationship with her outside of normal teacher-student contact,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The day before the arrest, deputies learned that Aguirre had been approaching potential witnesses at a park, asking about the student and telling at least one person “not to talk to the police.”

Aguirre, booked into the Volusia County Jail under the name Carlos A. Rendon, posted $12,500 bond and was released Wednesday night.

Additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation, the VCSO says.