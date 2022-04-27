Florida Missing Child Alert: Baby missing from Fort Pierce found in Jacksonville

A 2-month-old baby boy at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert has been found safe in Jacksonville, according to police.

The Fort Pierce Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Azzan Lisby was found safe and that the investigation into his disappearance is ongoing.

The Missing Child Alert for Azzan was issued on Monday, but the flyer from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said he had been missing since Feb. 16 and listed the age he was missing as “newborn.”

He was believed to be with Joy Tyler, 39, and Robert Lisby, 41.

