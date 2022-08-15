Florida mom found ‘explicit’ photos on daughter’s phone. Then came the pipe, cops say

A mother in Florida was arrested after deputies say she went overboard in the discipline department.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the mother was so incensed finding “sexually explicit” pictures on a juvenile family member’s phone, she took matters into her own hands.

According to widespread media reports, the family member was later identified as the suspect’s 12-year-old daughter.

Witnesses told police the 33-year-old abused the tween by handcuffing her to a steering wheel in a hot car for “some time,” then too her to a nearby hotel where the mother worked. There, police say, is where the mother screamed at the minor, shaved the child’s head, shoved a pipe in her mouth, and scribbled sexually derogatory words on her face.

The Miami Herald is not naming the mother to protect the identity of the girl.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG AND OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

Deputies say they later found the pipe and the girl’s hair in a trash can.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was first notified about the violence around 2:15 p.m. Thursday when dispatchers received a call from one of the mother’s co-workers at the hotel. Deputies went to her home around 4:45 p.m.

Newly released, graphic video taken outside her house shows the suspect walking away from officers back into her home, cursing at them, and struggling as they try to detain her in the doorway.

The Palm Coast woman was arrested on three felony charges, which include child abuse without great bodily harm, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence.

She is being held on $17,500 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center.

“You have the right to discipline, but this woman took her anger out on the victim in completely unacceptable ways and then tried to impede the deputies who responded to investigate,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “In my career, I’ve never seen someone do these kind of horrific acts to a minor as disciplinary measures. I hope she gets anger management classes, which she obviously needs.”

A judge imposed a no-contact order, pending the resolution of the case. The Florida Department of Children & Families has been notified of the incident.