A Florida mother has been arrested and charged with child neglect after police say she left her 7-year-old daughter in an unattended, unlocked vehicle for hours while she got drunk at a local bar.



DeLand police responded to The Perfect Spot Bar just before 3 a.m. Sunday after the girl walked up to the bar looking for her mom, according to a press release.



The investigation revealed the child had been left in an unlocked, turned off car in a dark parking lot with no lights.



An officer stayed with the girl while other officers began to look for 35-year-old Veronica Elliott, who did not turn up until hours later.



MIAMI POLICE ARREST FELLOW OFFICER FOR DUI AFTER HE WAS FOUND PASSED OUT IN CAR WITH GUN

Police say around 6:30 a.m. Elliott walked up to the scene and asked what time it was. She was "covered in dirt, swaying with movements," missing her shoes and seemed surprised. She told officers she only meant to be away from her daughter for 10 minutes.



Elliott allegedly had slurred speech and body movements consistent with someone under the influence.



DESANTIS LAW ENFORCEMENT RECRUITMENT DRIVE DRAWS RECRUITS FROM ALL 50 STATES



READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP





Original article source: Florida mom leaves child in car for hours to get drunk, police allege