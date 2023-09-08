Florida mom left kids in a hot car, cops say. Then she asked for A/C in the cruiser

A Florida mom took a shopping trip to Walmart in St. Petersburg and ended up behind bars, according to authorities.

A St. Petersburg Police Department, report says that the 30-year-old woman parked her car “in the sun on black asphalt” around 2 p.m. Wednesday outside the store. She left her two kids, ages 3 and 6, inside, with the engine turned off and windows closed, according to the charging affidavit.

The recorded temperature that day was about 91 degrees, the officer wrote.

The children had been in the car for more than 20 minutes before fire-rescue crews arrived and the mother returned. She was seen entering the store on surveillance video at 2:02 p.m. and emerging at 2:26 p.m., the affidavit says.

After initially putting up an argument and refusing to be handcuffed, the woman was arrested on two felony child abuse counts and resisting without violence, and held on $20,500 bond.

On the way to the county jail, the mom “did not show concern” for the children’s health or welfare, says the complaint.

But she “did ask for air conditioner in the cruiser to be turned up for herself.”

The kids were taken to the hospital for treatment and met with child welfare officials. Their medical condition and living situation aren’t publicly known.