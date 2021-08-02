Florida mom shot and killed in front of her two ‘terrified’ children: police

St. Petersburg police in Florida responding to the scene of a shooting Saturday evening found a 27-year-old mom dead inside her vehicle and her two children still alive and "terrified."

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

Department spokeswoman Sandra Bentil told Fox News that officers arrived on scene and found Joana Peca "deceased inside her vehicle, suffering from what appears to be an apparent gunshot wound."

UTAH CONVICTED MURDERER'S DEATH SENTENCE REINSTATED AFTER LOWER COURT OVERTURNED IT: REPORTS

Peca’s two young children were inside the vehicle. They were "unharmed, but terrified," Bentil said.

"Two young children tonight are going to go to bed without their mother, and we would really like to get justice for those who are responsible, the person or the people who are responsible for her death," Bentil told Tampa Bay’s FOX 13.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, Bentil said. An investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.